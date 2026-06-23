Stock markets go into tailspin; Sensex, Nifty drop over 1 pc

Last week, the benchmark indices rallied in four trading sessions out of five. In the previous trading session also, the benchmarks registered gains.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services declined over 3 per cent each. Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Eternal, HCL Tech, and State Bank of India were also among the laggrads.

Power Grid, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, and Maruti Suzuki were the winners.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 635.91 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended sharply lower. The Kospi tanked 10 per cent.

European markets were trading in negative territory.