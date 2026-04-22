Stock markets fall in early trade dragged by IT firms

Foreign fund outflows and fears of possibility of prolonged instability in West Asia also dented markets' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 494.12 points to 78,779.21 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 142.2 points to 24,434.40.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech tumbled nearly 9 per cent after its March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

HCL Tech on Tuesday reported a 4.20 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,488 crore for March quarter FY26, even as the management flagged a highly volatile demand environment shadowed by tariffs and softened discretionary spends, giving a FY27 growth guidance of 1-4 per cent.