Stock markets fall in early trade amid weak global peers, elevated oil prices

US Vice President J D Vance has said Iran having an atomic weapon would trigger a “nuclear arms race” worldwide and asserted that the US was “locked and loaded” to restart military operations if Tehran failed to reach a peace deal."Sentiment across Indian markets is expected to remain fragile, with rising energy prices, currency weakness and uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict continuing to weigh on investor confidence," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 114.19 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 75,200.85. The Nifty dipped 31.95 points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 23,618.