Stock markets fall in early trade amid soaring crude oil prices, West Asia conflict

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ITC were the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.95 per cent higher at USD 108.7 per barrel.

"Brent crude has climbed to its highest level since May as the ongoing US-Iran conflict continues to disrupt oil flows from the Middle East. For India, crude near USD 110 a barrel would further intensify pressure on inflation, the rupee, the current account and corporate margins, while reducing the scope for monetary easing," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Global markets are trading lower as elevated oil prices intensify concerns over inflation and the interest-rate outlook, he added.