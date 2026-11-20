The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 211.32 points to 82,797.27 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 80.65 points to 25,439.40.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the winners.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled nearly 5 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell over 4 per cent, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted nearly 2 per cent lower.

The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.19 per cent and S&P 500 fell 2.02 per cent.