MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday amid profit-taking after a two-day rally.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 75.10 points to 82,482.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 26.95 points to 25,355.65.
Further in the trade, the BSE benchmark traded 370.43 points lower at 82,144.22, and the Nifty dropped 148.70 points to 25,234.65.
From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.
Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, and ICICI Bank were among the winners.
The BSE Sensex has jumped nearly 11 per cent so far this month till November 17, and the NSE Nifty climbed over 10 per cent.
Benchmark indices extended the rally for the second straight day on Tuesday. The Sensex rallied 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 82,532.19 in the previous trade. The Nifty climbed 96.30 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 25,387.40.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.69 per cent lower at USD 92.53 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,195.38 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.
The US equity markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.64 per cent, S&P 500 was down 1.03 per cent and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.74 per cent.