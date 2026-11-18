The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 75.10 points to 82,482.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 26.95 points to 25,355.65.

Further in the trade, the BSE benchmark traded 370.43 points lower at 82,144.22, and the Nifty dropped 148.70 points to 25,234.65.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.

Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, and ICICI Bank were among the winners.

The BSE Sensex has jumped nearly 11 per cent so far this month till November 17, and the NSE Nifty climbed over 10 per cent.