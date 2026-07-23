Stock markets fall for 4th day; Sensex down 363 pts on surging crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 363.66 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at a month's low of 76,391.39, dragged by losses in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance. During the day, the index dropped 603.07 points, or 0.78 per cent, to a low of 76,151.98.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 126.65 points, or 0.53 per cent, to end at a three-week low of 23,869.60, with realty, energy, and banking emerging as the biggest drags.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports was the biggest loser, dropping by 2.26 per cent. Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 126.65 points, or 0.53 per cent, to end at a three-week low of 23,869.60, with realty, energy, and banking emerging as the biggest drags.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal and Bajaj Finserv were among the winners from the pack.

"Indian equity markets extended their decline as escalating tensions between the US and Iran, a sharp rise in crude oil prices and renewed concerns over global AI spending weighed on investor sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.