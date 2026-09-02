Stock markets fall for 3rd day amid escalating tensions in West Asia, higher oil prices weigh

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 373.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 76,570.35, dragged by selling in auto, IT, and banking shares. During the day, it tumbled 808.56 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 76,135.72.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 141.35 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 23,914.45. The index moved between a high of 23,914.45 and a low of 23,786.80 during the day.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics and Infosys were the major laggards.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, NTPC and Titan were among the winners.

"Indian equity benchmarks came under broad-based selling pressure on Wednesday as weak global cues triggered a risk-off move across asset classes," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Broader markets also declined as the BSE SmallCap Select index dropped 0.61 per cent and the MidCap Select index dipped 0.51 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, Auto dropped the most by 1.68 per cent and IT tanked 1.17 per cent. Focused IT (1.10 per cent), Insurance (1.09 per cent), Capital Goods (1.08 per cent), Consumer Discretionary (0.86 per cent) and Consumer Discretionary (0.86 per cent) also closed lower.

Energy, Utilities, Power, Realty, Services, Housing Finance and PSU Bank were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.40 per cent to USD 95.13 per barrel.

"Indian equity markets extended their losing streak to a third consecutive session, tracking a broad global selloff as renewed US-Iran hostilities reignited concerns over energy supplies and dashed hopes of an early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Rising crude oil prices and higher global bond yields continued to erode risk appetite, keeping investors firmly in risk-off mode," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.