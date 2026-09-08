Stock markets fall for 2nd day amid rising oil prices, West Asia crisis; Sensex tanks 555 points

Selling in blue-chip stocks ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also dragged the markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 555.23 points, or 0.73 per cent, to settle at 75,577.58. During the day, it tanked 579.46 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 75,553.35.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 144.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end at 23,635.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever and InterGlobe Aviation were the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.45 per cent to USD 98.36 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher.

Markets in Europe were trading lower.