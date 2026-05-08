Stock markets fall for 2nd day amid renewed tensions in West Asia; Sensex slumps 516 points

Foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in global markets further added to the bearish trend.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 516.33 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 77,328.19. During the session, it tumbled 698.09 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 77,146.43.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 150.50 points, or 0.62 per cent, to end at 24,176.15.