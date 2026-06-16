Stock markets extend winning run to 3rd day on US-Iran peace deal; Sensex up 544 pts

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 76,808.48. Intraday, it surged 582.41 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 76,846.74.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15. During the day, it jumped 148.7 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 24,002.60..

Foreign investors turning net buyers in Indian equities also boosted the sentiment, according to experts.