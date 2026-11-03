Stock markets extend rally in early trade; Sensex jumps 615 points

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,114.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Rallying for the third day on Monday, the Sensex jumped 1,233.25 points, or 1.66 per cent, to settle at the day's high of 75,692.78. The Nifty surged 387.70 points, or 1.68 per cent, to end at the day's high of 23,440.80.

"Circumstances are ideal for the continuation of the ongoing market rally. Decline in Brent crude to USD 104, further weakening of the AI trade, continuing flow of good Q2 results and FIIs turning buyers have potential to accelerate the ongoing rally. The 11.6 per cent surge in a mega cap stock in one day is very rare. But this happened in RIL yesterday," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher.

"Investor sentiment has found support in a sharp correction in global crude oil prices, offering some relief on the macroeconomic front. Brent crude has retreated towards USD 105 a barrel as Qatar-mediated exchanges between the US and Iran have raised hopes of progress towards ending the conflict and restoring normal energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

The US mid-term elections are the next major global trigger, with investors watching for implications for fiscal policy, trade and the Iran conflict, he added.

The US equity markets ended mostly lower on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 ended in negative territory, while Dow Jones Industrial Average settled higher.