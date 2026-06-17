Stock markets extend rally in early trade on drop in crude oil prices

Extending its rally to the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex further climbed 271.61 points to 77,080.09 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 55.35 points to 24,044.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Eternal were among the biggest winners.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Adani Ports were among the laggards.