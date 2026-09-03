Stock markets extend losing streak to 4th day; Sensex slides 417 pts amid rising crude, IT sell-off

Besides, profit-booking in the final hour of trade further dragged the benchmark lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 76,152.86. The index opened higher and rose 354.13 points, or 0.46 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 76,924.48 before paring gains during the closing session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 23,873.45.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, Trent, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.