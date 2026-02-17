Stock markets erase early losses on buying in Infosys, ITC

Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys, ITC, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, IndiGo, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Eternal, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded nearly 1 per cent lower. Markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea are remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.