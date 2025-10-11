Stock markets end week on positive note; Banking, IT, and pharma stocks lead gains

MUMBAI: Indian equities ended the week on a positive note amid buying in banking, IT, and pharma stocks (in the last two sessions).

Investors' sentiment remained firm toward banking stocks during the period, buoyed by the RBI monetary committee decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, and it improved further after the government invited private sector professionals to lead the State Bank of India.

Meanwhile, pharma stocks picked up momentum at the end of the week after the US administration said that they do not plan to impose tariffs on generic drugs and signalled cutting biotech ties with flagged foreign firms, especially from China.

"Pharma stocks rallied as the US revived the Biosecure Act, aiming to cut biotech ties with flagged foreign firms, especially from China, providing a strong boost to Indian CDMOs. With the earnings season underway, investors are closely watching quarterly results for cues on market direction," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

On Friday, Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second straight session, supported by strong buying in pharma and banking stocks.

Because of the weakness in IT stocks, the Sensex opened at 82,07,5 down about 100 points. But it quickly bounced back, rising 579 points to an intra-day high of 82,654.

At 82,501, the index ultimately closed 329 points higher, or 0.4 per cent higher. Likewise, the Nifty reached a peak of 25,331 during the day and ended the day 104 points, or 0.4 per cent, higher at 25,285.

"Investor sentiment improved after the government invited private sector professionals to lead the State Bank of India. This marks a broader policy shift towards allowing private participation in public sector enterprises, aimed at enhancing efficiency and governance," Nair added.

The Nifty index displayed strong bullish momentum over the past week, advancing 391 points or 1.57 per cent, while Sensex rallied over 1,000 points or 1.35 per cent.

"On the weekly chart, the index has formed a cup and handle pattern, and a decisive break out of this formation, supported by increasing volumes, would signal the potential for further sustained upside," said Hardik Matalia of Choice Equity Broking.

The Bank Nifty (up 1.84 per cent), Nifty IT (up 4.8 per cent) and Nifty Pharma (up 2.12 per cent) fueled the market momentum this week.