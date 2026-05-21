Stock markets end marginally lower in volatile trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 75,183.36. During the day, it hit a high of 75,945.79 and a low of 74,996.78, gyrating 949.01 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 23,654.70.