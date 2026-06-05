Stock markets end marginally lower amid profit-taking post-RBI policy

The government said it would scrap taxes on interest income and capital gains for eligible foreign investors in government securities from April 1, 2026, while the RBI broadened the universe of sovereign bonds available under its unrestricted foreign investment route.

The central bank also announced concessional forex swaps for state-run firms raising overseas debt and said it would bear hedging costs on fresh three-to five-year FCNR(B) deposits until September 30 to attract dollar inflows from non-resident Indians.

Together, the measures are aimed at shoring up the rupee which has plunged over 6 per cent this year on war-driven surge in crude prices and record foreign fund outflows.

Alongside the policy decision, the RBI and the government announced a broad package of measures to attract foreign capital and support the Indian rupee amid persistent FPI outflows, Amar Ambani, Executive Director and Head Institutional Equities Research, YES Securities, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.11 per cent to USD 94.93 per barrel.