Stock markets end marginally higher on spike in crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 43.27 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 78,542.44. During the day, it hit a high of 78,676.98 and a low of 78,298.92, gyrating 378.06 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up marginally by 13.15 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 24,583.80.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, and Infosys were among the major winners.

State Bank of India, Eternal, NTPC, ITC, and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.10 per cent to USD 84.47 per barrel.

"Markets remained on a tight leash as uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continued to temper risk appetite, even as encouraging corporate earnings lent support to broader sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Globally, softer-than-expected US jobs data weakened the case for Fed tightening, shifting investor focus to upcoming US inflation readings for fresh direction on rates and bond yields, he added.