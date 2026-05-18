Stock markets end marginally higher on buying in IT counters

However, a weak rupee against the US dollar and rising global crude prices amid escalated tensions in West Asia capped the gains, traders said.

In an extremely volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 77.05 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 75,315.04. During the day, it tanked 1,134.78 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 74,180.26.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 6.45 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,649.95.