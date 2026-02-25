Stock markets end marginally higher after volatile day of trading

After a volatile day of trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 50.15 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 82,276.07. During the day, it jumped 731.99 points or 0.89 per cent to 82,957.91.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 57.85 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 25,482.50.