Stock markets end lower on fag-end selling in blue-chips

Elevated global crude prices amid geopolitical uncertainties also impacted market sentiment.

Markets pared all intraday gains and ended lower, with the 30-share BSE Sensex declining 114.19 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 75,200.85.

During the day, it surged 431.23 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 75,746.27 after US President Donald Trump said he had halted fresh strikes on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, asserting that serious discussions were underway with Tehran that could lead to an acceptable deal.