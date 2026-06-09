Stock markets end higher tracking strong global peers, pause in Israel-Iran hostilities

A rally in bank stocks and cooling oil prices also added to the markets' optimism.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 394.50 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 73,918.76. During the day, it jumped 511.15 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 74,035.41.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 119.10 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 23,242.10. Intra-day, the benchmark index climbed 156.4 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 23,279.40.