Stock markets rebound, Sensex rallies 356 pts on buying in bluechips, political cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 355.90 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 77,269.40. During the day, it jumped 997.25 points or 1.29 per cent to 77,910.75.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 121.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 24,119.30.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal and Maruti were among the biggest gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC were among the laggards from the pack.

"Investor sentiment remained supported by a favourable election outcome in West Bengal and a better-than-expected Q4 earnings, helping markets look past Middle East-related concerns.

"However, intermittent profit booking persisted amid uncertainty surrounding the US 'Project Freedom' initiative to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

While the resolution path may take time, optimism around gradual progress continues, he said, adding that crude prices holding below USD 110 are providing near-term comfort.

Broader markets also advanced with the BSE SmallCap Select index jumping 0.79 per cent and MidCap Select index by 0.75 per cent.

Among major sectoral gainers, BSE Realty, Services, Capital Goods, Industrials, Healthcare and Utilities gained more than 1 per cent. BSE IT and PSU Bank were major losers.

A total of 2,607 stocks advanced, while 1,735 declined and 216 remained unchanged on the BSE.

"Markets are expected to sustain their gradual upmove, with near-term direction anchored around three key drivers — softer crude oil prices, strong domestic data (record GST collection & healthy April auto sales growth), and political clarity post state election outcomes.