Stock markets end higher; Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1 pc

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 772.75 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 81,879.40. During the day, it jumped 1,413.75 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 82,520.40.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed 210.40 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 25,255.05.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 5.25 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 4.37 per cent, Trent 3.02 per cent, Tata Steel 2.22 per cent, ITC 2.15 per cent and Axis Bank 2.14 per cent.

Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank were among the laggards from the pack.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,212.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1.58 per cent to USD 92.94 per barrel.

"Indian benchmark indices closed higher, extending their winning streak to a ninth consecutive regular trading session, excluding the Muhurat trading session, which ended marginally lower. Despite surrendering a portion of their opening gap-up gains, the indices managed to sustain their positive momentum.

"WTI crude prices remained subdued in the USD 86–87 per barrel range, offering continued support to domestic market sentiment. The Indian rupee also held firm, drawing support from softer crude prices and improving external-sector conditions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The broader market uptrend remains underpinned by a favourable mix of sustained FII inflows, lower crude oil prices, a resilient rupee and encouraging corporate earnings, he said.