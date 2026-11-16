Stock markets end higher on foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil; Sensex up 512 pts

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79. During the day, it surged 719.2 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 82,311.65.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed up 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 25,291.10.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major winners.

Tata Steel, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.