Stock markets end higher for 5th day in a row on lower crude prices, optimism over US-Iran peace deal

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 254.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 77,409.98. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,492.33 and a low of 76,953, gyrating 539.33 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 82.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 24,168.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank were among the biggest winners.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 2.23 per cent to USD 77.78 per barrel.