Stock markets end higher for 2nd day, led by strong buying in IT firms

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 413.66 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 74,729.27. During the day, it surged 463.17 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 74,778.78.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 148.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 23,146.15.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra surged 8.45 per cent after the IT services firm reported a 32.74 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,585.6 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27 as strong volume growth, cost savings and rupee depreciation lifted operating profit.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and HCLTech were also among the major winners.

InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest laggards

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday revised the framework for the Closing Auction Session (CAS), changing trading timings, and the methodology for determining settlement prices of stock and index derivatives contracts.