Stock markets end higher for 2nd day led by buying in blue-chips, foreign fund inflows

After a volatile day of trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 273.55 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 77,928.15, helped by fag-end buying. During the day, it hit a high of 78,007.09 and a low of 77,440.91, gyrating 566.18 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 66.95 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 24,317.15.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Power Grid were among the major winners.

Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.