Stock markets end flat as West Asia tensions, higher oil prices weigh on sentiment

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Monday as a sharp rally in crude oil prices due to escalating tensions in West Asia weighed on overall investor sentiment.

Resilience in IT and consumer durables stocks, however, helped offset the impact of geopolitical concerns, enabling the benchmark indices to recover from early losses and close on a largely flat note, an expert said.

After falling sharply during morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded by 219.9 points during the day but failed to build on the gains. The benchmark went up by 47.01 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 77,616.40. During the morning trade, it tanked 711.96 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 76,857.43.