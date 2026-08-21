Stock markets end flat as elevated crude oil prices cap gains

A rebound in US Treasury yields and persistently elevated crude oil prices discouraged investors from taking aggressive directional positions, an expert said.

In a largely range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended almost unchanged from the previous close at 77,540.83, up 3.11 points. During the day, it hit a high of 77,725.67 and a low of 77,445.86, gyrating 279.81 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also ended flat, up 20.15 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 24,252.