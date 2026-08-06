Stock markets edged higher in early trade amid lower crude oil prices, buying in Reliance Industries

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 201.43 points to 78,782.43 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was marginally up 16.35 points to 24,641.

Benchmark indices have been facing divergence since Monday after stock exchanges introduced a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.

The Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment became operational on Monday, introducing a new auction-based mechanism for determining the closing prices of eligible stocks in a move aimed at making the price discovery process more transparent and robust.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Reliance Industries, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, State Bank of India and Asian Paints were among the major winners.