Stock markets edge up in volatile trade; Waaree Energies tanks 10pc on 126 per cent US solar duties

Retreating around 674 points from the day's high, the 30-share BSE Sensex finally ended 50.15 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 82,276.07. During the day, it jumped 731.99 points or 0.89 per cent to a high of 82,957.91.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 57.85 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 25,482.50. It hit a high of 25,652.60 during the day, up by around 228 points from the last close.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest gainers.

TCS rose by 2.14 per cent after the IT services giant asserted that it was "not afraid" of artificial intelligence and is also fine with revenue "cannibalisation" through the deployment of AI tools by its associates.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Eternal were among the laggards.