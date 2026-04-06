Stock markets drop in early trade on surging oil prices, war escalation fears

"With uncertainty over the West Asia conflict looming large the market will continue to be volatile responding to potential good and bad news. The potential for further escalation of the war is high in the next few days. The market will be keenly watching the response of crude prices to war-related events," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index were quoting higher.

US markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday.