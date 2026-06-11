Stock markets drop in early trade on escalating US-Iran tensions, rising oil prices

Unabated foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation also dented markets' sentiment, according to market analysts.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 358.54 points to 73,624.64 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 117 points to 23,098.30.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal and Trent were among the laggards.