Stock markets drop in early trade as oil prices, US–Iran conflict weigh on sentiment

Unabated foreign fund outflows also dragged the markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 525.44 points to 75,489.84 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 164.5 points to 23,651.35.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel and NTPC were the winners.