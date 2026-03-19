Stock markets dive over 3 pc as boiling crude oil prices, weak global trends weigh on sentiments

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,496.89 points or 3.26 per cent - its biggest single-day plunge since June 2024 -- to settle at 74,207.24. During the day, it dived 2,753.18 points or 3.58 per cent to 73,950.95.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 775.65 points or 3.26 per cent to end at 23,002.15.