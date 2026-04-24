Stock markets dive in early trade on surging oil prices, foreign fund outflows

Weakness in IT stocks and a negative trend in global markets also weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 330 points to 77,334 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 93.3 points to 24,079.75.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 772.35 points lower at 76,876.79, and the Nifty tanked 205.45 points to 23,967.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards.