Stock markets dive in early trade as oil prices surge above USD 120 per barrel

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 821.79 points to 76,674.57 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 287.3 points to 23,890.35.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Adani Ports were among the biggest laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Power Grid were the gainers.