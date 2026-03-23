Stock markets dive as Middle East conflict, crude oil prices continue to dent sentiment

A massive bearish trend in global equity markets and relentless foreign fund outflows also made investors jittery.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,555.62 points, or 2 per cent, to 72,977.34 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 479.95 points, or 2 per cent, to 22,634.55.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Titan, and Adani Ports were among the biggest laggards.

HCL Tech emerged as the only winner.