Stock markets dive as failure of US–Iran negotiations fuels concerns of prolonged conflict

The US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their historic 21-hour talks in Pakistan, leaving the fate of a tenuous two-week ceasefire in doubt, with both sides attempting to hold each other responsible for the collapse of the negotiations.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,613.09 points to 75,937.16 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 495 points to 23,555.60.

All the 30-Sensex firms were trading lower during the initial trade. Titan, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were the biggest laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 7.33 per cent to USD 102.2 per barrel.