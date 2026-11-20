MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices ended sharply higher on Friday bucking a weak trend in the global markets, with the Sensex rallying 898 points and the Nifty surging to 25,800.60, on buying in bank stocks, uninterrupted foreign fund inflows and moderation in crude oil prices.
Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71. During the day, it surged 1,016.21 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 84,037.96.
The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 25,800.60.
So far this month, the Sensex has gained 9,460.18 points, or 12.70 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 2,747.5 points, or 11.91 per cent.
From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed 3.08 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.02 per cent, Maruti 2.88 per cent, UltraTech Cement 2.75 per cent, Bajaj Finance 2.47 per cent and ICICI Bank 2.22 per cent.
Titan, Tata Steel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.
"Indian equities advanced even as a deepening tech rout swept through Asian markets. Private banks extended their record run as foreign investors, rotating out of global AI trades, continued to favour the sector's liquidity...Cooling AI trade also lent support to Indian IT by easing concerns over disruption to traditional services," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.
The BSE MidCap Select index was up 0.59 per cent, while SmallCap Select index dipped 0.02 per cent.
Among BSE sectoral indices, Hospitals jumped 3.59 per cent, Top 10 Banks 2.45 per cent, Bankex 2.34 per cent, MidSmall Private Banks 1.96 per cent, Financial Services 1.66 per cent, Realty 1.48 per cent, MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt 1.45 per cent and PSU Bank 1.22 per cent.
Bankex, PSU Bank, Private Banks index and Top 10 Banks hit their all-time highs during the day.
FMCG, Industrials, Telecommunication, Consumer Durables and Power were the laggards.
"Indian equities staged a strong rebound on Friday, reversing early losses to rally sharply in the second half of the session, even as global markets remained under pressure, particularly from a sell-off in AI-linked stocks. Resilient domestic buying helped benchmarks recover and close in positive territory, shrugging off weak global cues.The global unwinding of crowded positions in AI-linked stocks has prompted a broader reassessment of risk and a shift in capital flows, providing a relative tailwind for Indian equities," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.89 per cent to USD 90.24 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 5.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 5.06 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.89 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index declined 1.22 per cent.
Markets in Europe too were trading lower.
The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.19 per cent and S&P 500 fell 2.02 per cent.
On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark has jumped 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 656.3 points, or 2.61 per cent.
In the previous session, the Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75. The Nifty climbed 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 25,514.30.