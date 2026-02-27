Stock markets decline in early trade tracking weak global peers, fresh foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 364.62 points to 81,883.99 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 117.15 points to 25,379.40.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Eternal were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,465.99 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 5,031.57 crore.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.