Stock markets decline in early trade on renewed US-Iran tensions, spike in crude oil prices

The market was slowly gaining strength on positive FII activity and improving macro fundamentals, he said.

"The renewed US- Iran tensions have put a temporary question mark on this positive development," Vijayakumar added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting higher.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 393.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, fag-end selling dragged the Sensex lower, leading the benchmark to settle 104.35 points, or 0.13 per cent, down at 78,180.72. The Nifty dipped 31.65 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at 24,398.70.