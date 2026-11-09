Stock markets decline in early trade dragged by IT firms

"After a sharp weekly advance and a subdued Muhurat trading session, the market enters the new week facing a key test of momentum, with investors likely to weigh the scope for further gains against the prospect of near-term profit-taking.

"The immediate focus will be on whether underlying buying interest can sustain the recent advance, particularly against the backdrop of lingering global concerns surrounding the AI trade and ahead of Thursday's CPI data, which could provide the next significant directional cue for domestic equities," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark soared 6,568.49 points, or 8.82 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 1,977.25 points, or 8.57 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.16 per cent lower at USD 98.16 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

The US equity markets ended mostly higher on Friday.