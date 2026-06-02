Stock markets decline in early trade as US–Iran negotiations face repeated setbacks

US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

"The US–Iran situation remains unresolved, with diplomatic efforts encountering repeated setbacks and no definitive breakthrough yet emerging. The prolonged tensions in the Middle East have kept global risk appetite restrained, prompting investors to adopt a more defensive stance amid concerns over regional stability and the broader implications for energy markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

US President Donald Trump said he persuaded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call off the strike on Beirut, following which the Israeli leader "turned his troops around".

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Monday evening amid reports that the conversation between the two leaders was "heated" and the US president telling Netanyahu that he would have been in prison but for his intervention.

Trump’s phone calls with Netanyahu came after Iran threatened to end the negotiations with the US over Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.