Stock markets decline in early trade as crude oil jumps to USD 91 per barrel

"Two developments during the last several hours are likely to impact the market today,at least in the early hours of trading. One, Brent crude has again spiked above USD 91 on escalation of tensions between Iran and the US. Two, the US 10-year bond yield has increased to 4.73 per cent and this is negative for FII inflows which had turned positive in July and August so far," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

The tailwind for the market is the resilient Indian economy and clear indications of a turnaround in earnings growth, he added.