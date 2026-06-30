Stock markets decline in early trade amid uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations

Fresh foreign fund outflows and decline in blue-chip IT stock also weighed on the sentiments.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 103.95 points to 76,624.42 in early trade, paring its opening gains. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 40.10 points to 23,908.80.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the major laggards.