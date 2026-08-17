Stock markets decline in early trade amid rising crude oil prices

US markets ended lower on Friday.

"Indian equity markets are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious bias as persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to restrain risk appetite," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 508.12 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the Sensex was down 70.71 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 78,009.25. The Nifty dipped 29.85 points, or 0.12 per cent, to end at 24,366.