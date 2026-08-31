Stock markets decline in early trade amid renewed tensions in West Asia, higher crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 307.24 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 76,957.27 with 20 of its constituents ending lower and 10 with gains. During the day, it tanked 513.19 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 76,751.32.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 95.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,080.40.

Weak trends in global markets and foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment, analysts said.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports fell the most by 4.11 per cent.

Index major HDFC Bank reversed early gains to close down by 1.53 per cent as its CEO and Managing Director Sashidhar Jagdishan announced that he will opt for reappointment after his current term ends on October 26.

ITC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Hindustan Unilever and Titan were also among the laggards.

Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 3.63 per cent to USD 91.30 per barrel.

"Escalating tensions between the US and Iran have kept investors on edge, as fading prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough pushed crude oil prices and global bond yields higher. Rising crude oil prices and bond yields have renewed concerns over energy-led inflation and a higher interest rate environment, which could weigh on the earnings cycle," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Meanwhile, the Fed chair's recent comments after the Jackson Hole address have increased expectations of a potential September rate hike, keeping global yields elevated and contributing to near-term volatility in emerging markets, he added.

"Indian equity markets ended lower on the final trading day of the month, with the Nifty slipping to a fresh monthly low as renewed US-Iran military escalation sent crude oil prices sharply higher, lifted global bond yields to multi-year highs and reinforced concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to keep policy tighter for longer," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.